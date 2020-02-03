Reported carjacking under investigation in North Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person in Raleigh said their car was stolen from them just before 3 a.m.

Raleigh Police Department is investigating the case but is no longer saying it was a carjacking. Officers said the person reporting the crime has not been truthful.

The car went missing from Van Thomas Drive in North Raleigh. The person who reported the carjacking, said two men showed a weapon before stealing the black Nissan.

No injuries were reported.
