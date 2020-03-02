Durham pastor forgives thief who stole church trailer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Thou shall not steal" is a commandment ignored by the person or persons responsible for a heist from a Durham faith community.The lead pastor of the Rescue Church contacted ABC11 after theft prevented his flock from their usual Sunday services inside Rogers-Herr Middle School.It's a difficult blow for a church that provides: "Shelter, food, care. Needs like that, financial needs, but also educational development. Mentorship, transitional partnerships to help people get to jobs," said pastor Josh Overton. "We have around 100 people that call the Rescue Church home. Close to 50 of them serve actively, also, on Sunday mornings as well as in the community.""We came to the conclusion that it had been stolen. Filed a report with the police, and found out that two-thirds of our church's equipment, all of our kids ministry environment stuff, all of our signage, about two-thirds of the church that was in that trailer is now missing," Overton said after the portable church's trailer disappeared without a trace.For now, Rescue Church members will worship in a temporary location provided by the Story Church, also in Durham, while the search for the stolen items continues.Overton said there's a pastoral reason for sharing his story with ABC11."I wanted, by chance if anyone saw this that was a part of that to know, number one that they're forgiven. Because what is love, if it doesn't have a chance to endure? And what is faith, if it's not tested?"Call Durham Police if you have any information about the trailer and items stolen from the Rescue Church.