LIVE: RTP expansion will bring 878 new jobs to local biotech company

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- More expansion is being planned in Research Triangle Park with additional news coming on Thursday.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland is announcing a company located in RTP will add more than 800 jobs in the coming years. BioAgilytix, a Durham-based bioanalytics firm that offers employee safety screening for COVID-19, plans to add 878 jobs between 2023 and 2027.

The jobs will pay a minimum average of $96,500, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer. BioAgilytix will invest $61.5 million in expanding its current facilities. The company already has 350 employees in North Carolina.

"Having been up to Cambridge (Ma.) often in last three years, they talk about how we are the Cambridge of the south," Copeland said. "I think with this announcement, they are the Durham, or the RTP of the north."

In February, "Hub RTP" was announced as a 43-acre, $1.5 billion project featuring retail and office space. The site plans for apartments and a four-star hotel. "Boxyard RTP" was announced in 2019 as a repurposed business space designed from old shipping containers.

In July, President Donald Trump toured a FUJIFILM facility in Morrisville to be briefed on scientists' work toward a COVID-19 vaccine.
