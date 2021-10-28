Health & Fitness

Raleigh man credits Duke respiratory therapists for saving him from COVID-19

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh man credits Duke Hospital workers for saving him from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week celebrates respiratory therapists and the care they provide their patients.

A Raleigh man said it's because of a respiratory therapist team that he survived COVID-19 and said honoring them for one week is just not enough.

Jimmy Hartloff and his family were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

But Hartloff would feel the full wrath of the illness.

He had to be intubated and put in a coma at Duke Hospital for nearly three months.

"To know my daughters were without me, I was not home for 73 days, I was gone. So just to think about them, without me. And me without them, It was, it was tough," he said.

There came a point when his wife and two daughters thought he would not come home.

But Hartloff did wake up, and he is back home with his family.

He credited the team at Duke for its outstanding work.

A respiratory therapist leader, Andrew Almond, said this work is the hardest of his career and while not every story is like that of Hartloff's, he is proud of his team nonetheless.

"The teammates that I work with and the colleagues I work with, they're just outstanding," Almond said. "And it's just a joy to be able to be a part of that. And to watch these patients walk out of here to see the difference that we've made in their lives, and the difference they make in our lives,.

Hartloff said he is appreciative every day. He now takes any opportunity to tell his story and thank health care workers for their hard work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamraleighmedicalcoronavirushospitalduke universityfamilysurvivor storycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News