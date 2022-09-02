Richard Sears, who served as Holly Springs' mayor for 20 years, has died after battle with cancer

The town of Holly Springs is mourning the loss of a former mayor.

According to a release from the town, former Holly Springs Mayor Richard G. "Dick" Sears has passed away.

During his 20 years as mayor of Holly Springs (from 2001-2021), Sears is credited with transforming the town and driving a continued population growth.

Holly Springs developed a reputation for being one of the most desirable towns in North Carolina, under his leadership, according to the release

Sears had been battling cancer for nearly two years