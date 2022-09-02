WATCH LIVE

Richard Sears, who served as Holly Springs' mayor for 20 years, has died after battle with cancer

10 minutes ago
The town of Holly Springs is mourning the loss of a former mayor.

According to a release from the town, former Holly Springs Mayor Richard G. "Dick" Sears has passed away.

During his 20 years as mayor of Holly Springs (from 2001-2021), Sears is credited with transforming the town and driving a continued population growth.

Holly Springs developed a reputation for being one of the most desirable towns in North Carolina, under his leadership, according to the release

Sears had been battling cancer for nearly two years

