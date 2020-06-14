26-year-old charged in Dollar General Express arson during Raleigh George Floyd protest

Richard Rubalcava, of Raleigh, was charged with first-degree arson and felony inciting a riot charge in connection with the incident at the E. Davie Street Dollar General Express.
This happened on the first night of George Floyd protests throughout Raleigh and the rest of the Triangle.
A total of 12 arrests were made that night.
In Fayetteville, a second man has been charged in connection to a fire set inside the historic Market House on Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville during George Floyd protests