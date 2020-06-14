arson

26-year-old charged in Dollar General Express arson during Raleigh George Floyd protest

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man was charged with arson linked to the fire at Dollar General during the May 30 George Floyd demonstration in Raleigh.

Richard Rubalcava, of Raleigh, was charged with first-degree arson and felony inciting a riot charge in connection with the incident at the E. Davie Street Dollar General Express.

This happened on the first night of George Floyd protests throughout Raleigh and the rest of the Triangle.

A total of 12 arrests were made that night.

Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests

In Fayetteville, a second man has been charged in connection to a fire set inside the historic Market House on Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville during George Floyd protests

