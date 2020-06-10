Raleigh-based clothing designer creates threads for change

"I felt like I would always do my very best and put my best foot forward to make sure I'm putting out an amazing product," Moore said of his 11-year-old company.
I spoke with the founder of @NylaElise clothing about his designs that speak to the climate of the nation right now.— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) June 10, 2020
- Film is my Ammo
- Access to the culture is not free
- A shirt with a raised fist within a noose
He says his clothes represent a sense of pride. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2RN3X3PwAi
Moore is often seen around the Triangle selling his signature "Carolina Culture" shirts, some of which have made their way into the hands of high-profile celebrities such as George Lopez, Kevin Hart, and award-winning director Ava Duvernay.
His "Film is My Ammo" t-shirt pays homage to filmmakers while doubling as a reminder to how video can be used as a weapon to fight against something. George Floyd's murder was captured on cell phone video by a woman standing nearby where Floyd was handcuffed and pinned face-down on the ground.
"Without this footage, would we have gotten this far? Would the country be as outraged as it is? Or as unified and coming together as we are now," Moore asked. "I don't think so."
Moore believes his clothing serves as a sense of pride and respect for people who live in the Carolinas. He said he wanted to create a brand that would be as symbolic as a New York Yankees' fitted hat.
His other shirt: "ACCESS TO THE CULTURE IS NOT FREE."
Since Floyd's death, pictures and video have flooded social media with people saying "your silence is your agreement." This message acts as a charge to people who enjoy and engage in Black culture to speak up when given the opportunity to do so.
"Somebody worked hard to build that culture," Moore said. "When it's time to speak up for equal rights; for people who don't look like you, I would expect for people to do it if they partake in cultures of people who don't look like them and they enjoy that side of it."
Moore released the shirt on June 9.
Another one of his shirts, which has been seen during the recent Raleigh protests, depicts a raised fist stuck within the clutch of a noose.
Moore believes many people can resonate with and understand this message.
'End Racism Now': A bright yellow message written in the heart of downtown Raleigh
"You gotta keep pushing, you gotta keep fighting," Moore added. "Even though it may seem like you're taking one step forward and two steps back."
Moore's clothing can be purchased online here.