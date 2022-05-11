Raleigh road rage shooting leads to 1 in custody, 1 in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody and another is in the hospital following a road rage shooting in Raleigh.Raleigh Police Department got a call around 11 a.m. about the incident that started at Brier Creek. The shooting itself took place at 4800 Duraleigh Road.An investigation shows both the person injured and the person in custody shot at each other. It's unclear who shot first or any other circumstances that led up to the shooting.The injured person was shot in the left thigh before being taken to a hospital. Their condition is not know at this time.Police have not released the identities of either person involved.