Road rage incident leaves three injured along US 70 in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Road rage incident leaves three injured along US 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Monday that an early Sunday shooting and assault appear to be sparked by road rage.

Deputies were in the area of US 70 and Page Road around 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunfire. They quickly found multiple vehicles pulled over on the shoulder of US 70 just north of Leesville Road.

As deputies approached, one of the cars a black or dark-colored sedan sped away.

The sheriff's office said it appears a driver in a pickup going north on US 70 in Wake County sideswiped a white Nissan Maxima and kept going. The two vehicles crossed into Durham County, where someone fired multiple shots at the truck.

Bullets pierced the driver's side door, injuring the pickup's driver who then pulled over. Two other people in the truck -- who had not been shot -- were then assaulted, the sheriff's office said.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital. A third was treated at the scene by EMS.

Charges related to the case are still pending and the incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Durham Police said Monday that a shooting that left a man seriously wounded Thursday afternoon on 15-501 South was also a case of road rage.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamgun violenceshootingman shothighwaysroad rage
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Bullets flying': Raleigh apartment residents in fear after gunfire
Mysterious NC hepatitis cases in children puzzle doctors
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Rocky Mount couple accused in death of children walk out of courthouse
As demand for COVID vaccine drops, millions of doses going unused
Search on after 2 inmates escape from Lumberton correctional facility
Business gets boost as 215,000 attend Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival
Show More
Civil rights and voting activists target Wake County DA primary
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Deputies: Son charged with killing father in Robeson County
Parkland shooter's jury search restarts due to judge's error
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
More TOP STORIES News