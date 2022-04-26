Road rage incident leaves three injured along US 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Monday that an early Sunday shooting and assault appear to be sparked by road rage.
Deputies were in the area of US 70 and Page Road around 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunfire. They quickly found multiple vehicles pulled over on the shoulder of US 70 just north of Leesville Road.
As deputies approached, one of the cars a black or dark-colored sedan sped away.
The sheriff's office said it appears a driver in a pickup going north on US 70 in Wake County sideswiped a white Nissan Maxima and kept going. The two vehicles crossed into Durham County, where someone fired multiple shots at the truck.
Bullets pierced the driver's side door, injuring the pickup's driver who then pulled over. Two other people in the truck -- who had not been shot -- were then assaulted, the sheriff's office said.
Two of the victims were taken to a hospital. A third was treated at the scene by EMS.
Charges related to the case are still pending and the incident remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, Durham Police said Monday that a shooting that left a man seriously wounded Thursday afternoon on 15-501 South was also a case of road rage.
