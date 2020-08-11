Man dies in Robbins officer-involved shooting after reportedly firing shots around town

Spoke to the woman who says she’s the mother of the man who was shot and killed. She said she just lost her grandson recently too. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yTLZhhDs2I — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 11, 2020

Breaking at 11: officer involved shooting in Moore County leaves one dead. #ABC11 with latest pic.twitter.com/svxr07AR8k — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 11, 2020

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robbins police officer shot and killed a man who reportedly had and was firing a shotgun Monday evening.Investigators said it all began when they got a call around 8 p.m. about a man with a gun.The man was firing shots within city limits, according to police. The suspect would not cooperate with officers; he refused to put down the gun and ran away when officers tried to disarm him.An officer caught up with and shot the suspect at Robbins Mini Storage in the 200 block of Salisbury Street.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.