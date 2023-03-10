An emotional night at Carrboro High School Thursday as friends and family of Robert DeLeto gathered to remember the 15-year-old.

'Up in the heavens smiling down': Family and friends hold vigil for 15-year old found in Jordan Lake

His body was found in Jordan Lake earlier in the day.

"I just need everybody to keep their hopes up and stay happy," said Savi, Robert's older brother.

Savi spoke to a cafeteria full of people who showed up to honor their fallen classmate. Students were able to light candles in front of a picture of Robert. Then the lights in the cafeteria were turned off for a moment of silence.

"It means the world to us," said Savi who attended with his mother and other family members. "I know he's up in the heavens smiling down on us right now. I know he's happy. It's natural for us to be heartbroken in a time like this, but we have to stay strong for him because I know he's staying strong for us right now."

Dr. Beverly Rudolph is Carrboro's principal. She has known the Deleto family for years since she was also the principal at Culbreth Middle School, which is the feeder school for Carrboro.

"You didn't start out your week thinking that something like this would happen," she said. "There is no way to explain this, there is no way other than having to be honest. These are high schoolers: they know and you have to be real with them and love on them and let them be angry."

Some of those emotions were let out by Robert's football teammates.

Robert joined the Jaguars team as a freshman. Coach Ken Lathan said he was trying to work his way back from an injury.

"I coached his brother so I got to know the family really, really well," Lathan said. "He did whatever he had to do to make the team better. A piece of this school is not going to be the same losing him."

There were also counselors at the school Thursday to help students process the events as well as a big potluck dinner.

Rudolph wrote a letter to students and parents Thursday expressing her grief saying the school will have wellness personnel nd counselors available to support students and staff.