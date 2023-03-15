2 arrested, third sought in shooting death of Rocky Mount 15-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Monday at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tarboro Street. The victim was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital but died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

On Wednesday, police said Jazion Moody, 20, of Greenville and Shallah Fenner, 19, of Tarboro, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Both are being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.

Police are still looking for a third suspect. Warrants have been taken out on Deshunto Alston Jr., 19, of Rocky Mount. He has been charged with three counts of possession of a stolen gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Alston is not in custody.

The victim's identity has not been released because of his age, Rocky Mount police said Tuesday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department asks anyone with information to call (252) 972-1411, or text Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

