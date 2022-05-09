Rocky Mount leaders seek federal help in fight against spike in crime

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moe & D's Restaurant opened about four years ago in the heart of downtown Rocky Mount. Staffers will tell you cheesesteaks and highly seasoned then slathered chicken wings are hot picks among customers.The spot is flourishing. Roughly 800 people came here last week for a Cinco de Mayo block party.Moe Deloach opened the spot while living in Italy and playing professional basketball."I'm come from here. I came back home from playing for overseas for 10 years to starting a dream here," he said.Deloach permanently moved back to North Carolina two years ago and is a part of a movement revitalizing downtown.He says it is unfortunate that there was a series of deadly shootings this past week."I just hope that it doesn't harm potential investors from coming and being scared to come to the city because it's not a bad place," Deloach said.City leaders are taking actions that.they hope quells the violence.A special meeting was held Saturday night and a State of Emergency was issued."We just had four days in a row of shootings, so really felt like we had to hit the pause button and say, 'Look we got to stop this,'" said Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson.The City said it is reaching out to federal partners, such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Homeland Security, for help."We're very serious about where we are. This is just not a place that we want to find ourselves," said Roberson.A regional approach could help the economic progress, which Deloach is thrilled to be seeing."There's been nothing to do here for so long that things are starting to come up," said Deloach. "We just welcome people with warm arms, and you have a great time here in downtown Rocky Mount."