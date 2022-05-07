Two women shot at Chili's restaurant in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after two women were shot Friday night at Chili's Grill & BarThe victims were both taken to a hospital for treatment.The extent of their injuries is unknown.It happened about 7:10 p.m. at the restaurant at 8620 N. Wesleyan Blvd.This remains an active investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.