Two women shot at Chili's restaurant in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after two women were shot Friday night at Chili's Grill & Bar
The victims were both taken to a hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
It happened about 7:10 p.m. at the restaurant at 8620 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
This remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
