9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home

9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police said a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet after shots were fired into a home.

On Tuesday morning at 2:49 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Proctor Street. They found a 9-year-old who was injured after being shot.

The boy was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville where he is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed someone fired shots into a home before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
