Driver turns himself in for Rocky Mount pedestrian hit-and-run death

Thursday, November 23, 2023 1:42AM
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was hit and killed Saturday.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Rocky Mount Police said Wednesday.

Floyd Cornell Kenely, 36, of Rocky Mount, turned himself in at the Wilson County Sheriff's Office where he was taken into custody and charged with felony hit-and-run and speeding.

The incident happened Saturday when 33-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro, was struck by a vehicle while crossing East Raleigh Boulevard.

Floyd Cornell Kenely
Rocky Mount Police via Wilson County Sheriff's Office

Debro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenely was given a $50,000 secured bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

