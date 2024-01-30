WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian killed in Rocky Mount hit-and-run crash

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3:25AM
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed Monday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fairview Road.

Police said a 60-year-old man was walking when he was hit by a car while walking across the street.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

