Man out on bail arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man out on bail has more legal troubles after he was arrested in connection with a shooting.

On Sunday afternoon, Rocky Mount police officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Cokey Road. Investigators found out that the shooting took place in the 400 block of East Raleigh Boulevard. One person was found shot.

Investigators developed Demonta Hyman, 19, as a suspect in that shooting.

Hyman had bonded out for another incident where he allegedly pointed a firearm at a law enforcement officer in late March.

Hyman was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

He was given a $500,000 secured bond and is being detained in the Edgecombe County Jail.

In his previous arrest, Hyman was charged with assault on a government official with a firearm, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He bonded out April 4.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident and requests anyone with information to call police at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637.

