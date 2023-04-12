Rocky Mount Police are looking for Brendan Bryant, 35, in connection with a shooting during the weekend outside downtown nightclubs.

Suspect in Rocky Mount club parking lot shooting turns himself in

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has turned himself in in connection to a March shooting that left three people injured.

Rocky Mount Police had taken out warrants against 35-year-old Brendan Bryant in the March 26 incident.

Bryant turned himself in Tuesday at the magistrate's office. He was interviewed by investigators and served with his warrant.

Brendan Bryant Rocky Mount Police Department

Police said previously that Bryant was involved in a physical altercation with a 41-year-old man in a parking lot as people were leaving area nightclubs.

At some point, police said, Bryant shot the other man. Rocky Mount PD said that after that shooting, other people fired shots, striking two other people, a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

Bryant is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, attempted murder and possession of firearm by a felon.

Bryant is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.