Rocky Mount High School teacher charged with alleged sex crimes with 2 students

A substitute teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with alleged sex crimes at a Franklin County middle school.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher in Rocky Mount has been charged with alleged sex crimes with two 17-year-old high school students.

Police said 28-year-old Marquis Johnson from Wilson was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student, and two counts of taking indecent

liberties with a student.

According to officials, Johnson has been a teacher at the school for two years.

Johnson is being held at the Nash County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.

--Featured video is from previous report---

ALSO SEE: Substitute teacher in Franklin County charged with alleged sex crimes in January