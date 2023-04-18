Romeo Kevante Pride, 27, pled guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm back in December for his role in a shooting that shut down Streets at Southpoint on Black Friday in 2021.

Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Black Friday shooting at Durham's Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham man convicted in the Black Friday shooting at Durham's Streets at Southpoint mall on Nov. 26, 2021, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Romeo Kevante Pride, 27, pled guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm back in December.

Authorities said Pride, who had previously been convicted of a felony, was attempting to rob a man at the mall when he and the would-be victim fired their handguns.

Pride suffered serious gunshot injuries during the exchange and was arrested after being released from a hospital

After the shooting, Durham Police recovered a .40 caliber shell casing fired from Pride's Glock handgun. Mall surveillance video helped confirm the series of events.

Pride and two innocent bystanders were shot during the exchange of gunfire, including a 10-year-old girl.

Pride was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and pay a $100 special assessment.

