Toddler, woman shot while in vehicle; Goldsboro police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are seeking a man accused of shooting and injuring both a toddler and a woman on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting along the 1700 block of Edgerton St just before 5:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

A short time later, officers were alerted to a three-year-old toddler and a woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds at the Wayne UNC Health Care. Officials determined that the shootings were related to the initial call made to police.

Police now have warrants out for Tacarous Monquez Peterson, he is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing into occupied/moving vehicle, and firing into occupied/moving vehicle with serious injury.

Police believe Peterson and the victim knew each other but are not in a relationship.

Officials consider Peterson to be 'armed and dangerous'.

Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 734-8177.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countywayne county newsattempted murdershootingtoddler
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
LATEST: George Floyd demonstrators march in Raleigh
Panthers end partnership with CPI Security after protest remark
2nd man arrested in death of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
Cary church hosts Unity Walk to remember George Floyd
23-year-old killed in Durham crash on US 15-501
Show More
'We called 911. We got nothing:' Downtown business owner blasts Raleigh response
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
LATEST: NC hits another daily high of 1,370 new COVID-19 cases
Wake County man shares path forward after demonstrations
Jordan giving $100M for racial equality, justice
More TOP STORIES News