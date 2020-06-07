Toddler, woman shot while in vehicle; Goldsboro police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are seeking a man accused of shooting and injuring both a toddler and a woman on Saturday evening.Officers responded to the call of a shooting along the 1700 block of Edgerton St just before 5:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.A short time later, officers were alerted to a three-year-old toddler and a woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds at the Wayne UNC Health Care. Officials determined that the shootings were related to the initial call made to police.Police now have warrants out for Tacarous Monquez Peterson, he is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing into occupied/moving vehicle, and firing into occupied/moving vehicle with serious injury.Police believe Peterson and the victim knew each other but are not in a relationship.Officials consider Peterson to be 'armed and dangerous'.Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 734-8177.