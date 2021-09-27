Gov. Roy Cooper, Fidelity Investments to detail hundreds of new jobs at Research Triangle Park

New, high paying jobs are coming to Research Triangle Park.
Fidelity Investments previously announced 500 jobs with a variety of skill levels would be coming to RTP.
We now know that that is part of a 9,000 jobs expansion at Fidelity Investments. Those jobs will be spread out across the country.
Gov. Roy Cooper is set to speak today at 11:30 a.m. at RTP. He will release more details about the Fidelity jobs coming to North Carolina.
