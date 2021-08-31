'If he knew the outcome, he would do it again:' Widow of Bragg soldier killed in Kabul speaks out

Her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was killed in the Kabul airport attack last week. Staff. Sgt. Knauss was assigned to the 8th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg.
Knauss joined the Army in May 2016, the same year the pair got married.
"The last thing I had texted him was, 'Hey, I love you and I know you are very busy but when you get a chance can you just...you know let me know you're ok' and he never got to respond to that," Knauss told ABC11.
Knauss was one of 13 service members lost last week as they carried out their mission of getting Americans and Afghan refugees out of Afghanistan.
"I've never lost someone, and God how tragic it was the one person I care about the most but, it's hard to be so sad when we were so happy. I might be in denial, I might be going through my own grieving process. But it's more how I'm feeling so grateful that he chose me. And we chose each other and that the time we shared, it wasn't enough time but it was so blissful," Knauss said.
Through pain and tears, Alena remembers her late husband as a charismatic personality people were drawn to. He loved and cared for anyone who needed help and was the first to step up and answer the call.
"He was right in the field of work that he wanted to be in and if he knew the outcome he would do it again," Knauss said.
