DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed after being run over by a vehicle on Hillsborough Road in Durham at the 15-501 overpass.

Durham police say shortly after 11 a.m. officers responded to the scene and found a man had been hit by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released.

The Hillsborough Road overpass will be shut down while the investigation continues.

