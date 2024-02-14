Saint Augustine's University professors cancel classes due to school's payroll problems

Saint Augustine's University, already beset by a series of challenges, is facing another one as employees at the Raleigh HBCU reportedly did not get paid Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Saint Augustine's University professors are cancelling classes after the university failed to fulfill paychecks in February.

The university declined to comment Wednesday on problems balancing the books or how long it will take for staff to get paid.

The university said it was not closed. However, students started receiving emails Wednesday from their teachers saying some classes were canceled.

"Since she doesn't want to teach for free and is honestly wanting to get paid, she says she's not going to grade any of our stuff (or) send us any more emails until further notice," student Sienna Forrester said.

"I don't think it's right. I fully agree with the teachers that are going on strike about this. They should be paid properly," student Emma Durling said.

"I just hope and pray that everything gets fixed. I love school. I wouldn't be here if I didn't love school. I love this university. It's a historically black college. We don't have many of those in the United States, so I pray that everything gets fixed here. I'm trying to play football here," student Roderick Harris said. "If I can't get my classes, I can't play football. You know, no academics, no sports."

Interim President Marcus Burgess asked for understanding and patience in a message to employees.

The email read, "Our current financial situation, or lack thereof, has significantly hindered the operations across our campus ... we are pursuing several opportunities around our greatest asset, our land."

ABC11 asked the university if it was trying to offload property to raise funds. University leaders declined to elaborate further.

Saint Augustine's University is planning to host a vigil at the University Chapel on Sunday evening, saying it's in support those affected by the concerns of the university's status.

A UNIVERSITY IN FLUX

In January, the beleaguered HBCU alerted students just five days before the start of the school year that classes for the spring semester would begin online.

The letter to students states the decision was made to ensure residence halls and classrooms are in the best condition. But students said the decision came too late and left them angry and confused.

That announcement added to growing concerns from students as the university deals with a lawsuit from the former head football coach and an EEOC complaint from the former university president. , who was fired in December.

Now, with a new interim president, the university's biggest fight is to remain accredited.

On Dec. 3, the school's accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) said its Board voted to remove Saint Augustine's University from its membership. This move would effectively strip the university of its accreditation. The school is currently on probation for good cause by SACSCOC for the following infractions: