Saint Augustine's University picks interim president after firing former president

The university's Board of Trustees said Tuesday that it is focused on "restoring the University's standing with the accreditation body under "new University leadership."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University has chosen an interim president as they search for the next person to get the role.

Dr. Marcus H. Burgess is the new interim president effective immediately, the university announced Wednesday.

Burgess most recently served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Claflin University.

The announcement comes after the university's Board of Trustees fired former president, Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail a few days ago.

She was appointed president in 2021, succeeding her late husband Irving Pressly McPhail, who died in October 2020 from a COVID-19 related illness.

In an interview Monday with the N &O, McPhail said the Board of Trustees told her Sunday she had been fired without providing specific reasons. "I'm still trying to figure that out for myself," she said.

The change also coincided with the university having its accreditation stripped away.

David Tracey, attorney for Dr. McPhail, said the timing of her firing had nothing to do with the university's accreditation status.