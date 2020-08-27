restaurant

Saltbox Seafood Joints receives $25k prize from Discover

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham favorite Saltbox Seafood Joints, is at the receiving end of a $25,000 prize celebrating Black-owned businesses.

The restaurant receiving the award from Discover through "Eat It Forward," a campaign that aims to award $5 million to Black-owned restaurants during the next few months.

Chef Ricky Moore said he plans to re-invest the money to support his 12 employees and two locations in Durham, which have remained open throughout the pandemic.

"Our community has always supported us passionately, and these last few months, we've especially felt the love, but there is no denying the uncertainty that still lies ahead during this pandemic and the impact this financial infusion will have on our short and long-term success," Moore said.

Saltbox Seafood Joint is located at 609 N. Mangum St. and 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd in Durham
