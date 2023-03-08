Raleigh's Sawmill Tap Room, a neighborhood staple, to close after 23 years

A beloved restaurant and bar on Raleigh's north side is being forced to close its doors after the owners say the landlord won't renew the lease.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved restaurant and bar on Raleigh's north side is being forced to close its doors.

The Sawmill Tap Room opened 23 years ago in north Raleigh's Greystone Village, quickly becoming a neighborhood staple.

But the owners said their landlord is unwilling to renew their lease, so the restaurant at 7701 Lead Mine Road will close in May when its current lease expires.

The owners say they are shocked and heartbroken.

"We've been here 23 years in this plaza, and they basically told me that I need to spend $1 million to renovate the inside. And I politely turned it down," owner Chris Morgan said. "During COVID, we struggled and like everyone else, we were in shock. I am amazed we made it. Every day I walk in here just kind of shake your head and say 'wow, this is happening."

Still, not all hope is lost.

The owners said they would consider reopening the tap room in a new location.