Scam alert: Fake calls from the Social Security Administration

Many people are receiving calls appearing to be from the Social Security Administration, but in reality it's just scammers trying to catch you off guard.

One ABC11 viewer shared with me just a few of the voicemails she's received from scammers impersonating the SSA.

LISTEN: Calls from scammers pretending to be Social Security agents



LISTEN: Scammers are calling pretending to be from the Social Security Administration



The voicemails claim that you need to call the Social Security Administration right away and if you don't they will suspend your account due to suspicious activity.

One viewer claims she gets at least 10 of these scam calls a week.

While the scammers pretend to be with the SSA - in reality they are just out to get your personal information, like your social security number or money.

The Troubleshooter Takeaway is when you get one of these recorded calls - recognize they are scams.

If you're concerned about a call, it's always best to contact the actual Social Security Administration - not the number that appears on your caller ID.

According to a new FTC report, complaints about government imposter scams are skyrocketing, reaching a record high in May with 46,600 complaints filed.

This year, the FTC has received more than 200,000 complaints from people who were contacted by someone falsely claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service or another government entity.

