RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools are already starting to announce delays and closures for Friday as winter weather nears central North Carolina.
North Carolina's largest school district, Wake County Public School System, will require everyone to be off campus by 6 p.m. Thursday, including all child-are programs. All classes and extracurricular activities are also canceled for Friday and Saturday.
Durham Public Schools will also close Friday and cancel all extracurricular activities.
Johnston County Public Schools will also close Friday and operate under Condition One.
CLICK HERE for a full list of school and business closings in the region.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, day care, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone:
Wake and Durham school districts to close Friday due to possible winter storm
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News