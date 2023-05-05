Nonspecific threat to shoot up school Friday circulates in multiple states including North Carolina

Multiple schools across North Carolina and the rest of the country could see increased security Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple schools across North Carolina and the rest of the country will see increased security Friday.

That's because of a nonspecific threat that's circulating on social media.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson posted a picture of the threat on social media. It shows white writing on a blue background that threatens a shooting at school Friday morning at 7:40 "as soon as the bell rings."

Roberson said the same message has been passed around multiple states.

Sanderson High School in Raleigh confirmed Thursday it was aware of the social media post and would be increasing security as a precaution.

The principal of Leesville Road High School sent a message to families informing them of the threat, and reassuring them steps were being taken to keep all students safe.

"Early indications are that this is a hoax but out of an abundance of caution, a request for extra security has been placed," Principal Ian Solomon wrote. "The safety of our students and total school community is paramount. Please be assured that every resource available to us to keep our students safe regarding this matter will be utilized."

This latest threat comes in the wake of some recent lockdowns, including one at Middle Creek High School where a student brought at BB gun onto campus.

In addition, the FBI recently confirmed that school threats were on the rise, with nearly 6,000 school-related threats reported in 2022, a 60% increase from 2021.