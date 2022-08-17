Where your money goes furthest for back-to-school supplies

Getting everything students need doesn't mean you have to empty your wallet. How you can save the most money at Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's that time of year when stores are chock-full of school supplies and now starts the mad dash to get everything your child needs before heading back to the classroom.

But inflation is taking its toll on most families. So we set out to find where you can get the most bang for your buck.

We compiled a list of ten common items on school supply lists including loose-leaf paper, pens, and pencils.

ABC11's Ana Rivera visited Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree to see where you could get the best deals.

First up, Walmart. The supplies are positioned right at the front of store and there are still a lot of options. A lot of the items were less than a dollar dividers, pens, pencils, notebooks and paper. The big ticket item, earbuds for $9.88.

Next stop, Target. They also have items for less than a dollar especially if you stay within the target brand like glue sticks are only 25 cents. But the big deal, Sony earbuds, were half off. Coming in at just $7.49.

The final stop was Dollar Tree. Keep in mind prices went up to a $1.25 for each item. And I had to search in the plus section to get these headphones for $5.

Not surprisingly, Dollar Tree is the cheapest. Totaling $17.43 for all ten items. Walmart was the most expensive at $26.04.

Here are some more tips when shopping around.

Try to take your time to shop for off brand items. Usually you can find deals that will make a big difference.

Look for the best value. At Dollar Tree 200 sheets of loose-leaf paper were just $1.25.

Finally shop early so you have options.

Luckily stores are still stocked with a lot of different options. You can compare prices and get the best value when you have more options.