How to stack offers to save money on back to school shopping, plus get money in your pocket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inflation is impacting back-to-school shopping this year, but some money-saving strategies could help you spend less and get money in your pocket.

Before you buy in-store or online school supplies, clothing, and electronics you need to make sure you are stacking your savings. "A lot of retailers will restrict how many promo codes, you can use, but you might be able to use a discount promo code with a free shipping offer with extra awards with a cashback shopping offers," says Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot.

McGrath adds when it comes to cashback shopping offers, you can download cashback browser extensions like RetailMeNot's Deal Finder or Rakuten, and other cashback websites help you find and automatically apply the best coupons on top of the cashback offers. McGrath says, "Buy whatever you would normally buy and then we give you a percentage of that purchase back." Just be aware you don't get the cash right away. You will receive a confirmation once the money is ready for you to cash out.

Another way to save when you shop online or in person is by signing up for the retailer's reward programs. "For example, you might need to be a Target Circle member or Kohl's rewards member to use some of those promo codes and back-to-school savings so it takes a little bit of extra time but those programs are usually free and it can unlock extra savings opportunities," McGrath adds.

Don't forget about student discounts. Many retailers like Apple, Bed Bath and Beyond, and even Target are offering discounts to college students. Also, before you buy, take a look at your credit card to see if they have specific offers online or give you more cash back or rewards by shopping at certain stores.