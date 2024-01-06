Parents asked about hiring private driving service on WCPSS survey; 'Safe and sufficient'

A new survey is hitting the inboxes of Wake County School District parents asking them to weigh in on transportation services, and one question is getting a lot of attention.

A new survey is hitting the inboxes of Wake County School District parents asking them to weigh in on transportation services, and one question is getting a lot of attention.

A new survey is hitting the inboxes of Wake County School District parents asking them to weigh in on transportation services, and one question is getting a lot of attention.

A new survey is hitting the inboxes of Wake County School District parents asking them to weigh in on transportation services, and one question is getting a lot of attention.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new survey is hitting the inboxes of Wake County School District parents asking them to weigh in on transportation services, and one question is getting a lot of attention.

The survey is being blasted out as some parents say they're still dealing with busing issues.

There was a rough start to the school year because of a bus driver shortage. Originally, 17 routes were without a driver, but Wake figured out a way to cover all the routes before the start of the school year.

Some of the survey questions inquire about commute to school, bus reliability, and other concerns. It also asks if parents would consider the alternative of hiring private driving service, proclaiming that families have found it "safe and efficient" to the tune of $150 a week.

It's important to note, nothing is set in stone. Researchers are taking the temperature of this option and parents are not being asked to shell out this kind of money, but at least one parent thinks the idea of it is ridiculous.

"$150 dollars a week? I could spend that on a light bill that's high," said Raleigh resident Tiffany Harris.

She drives her kids to and from school. Harris says bus reliability has been an issue for her sister's family.

"Buses are always late, it's just a shortage," said Harris.

Others feel the private service, although pricey, could be a good option.

"Okay yeah, that's a lot (of money), but it's still pretty convenient," said Fuquay-Varina resident Marina King.

ABC11 reached out to Wake to speak about the survey. A spokesperson says it partnered with NC State researchers and they're really in charge of it.

We sent a few emails to those spearheading the survey.

Researcher Roger von Haefan said, "We have received an impressive response from Wake County parents so far. We will be studying their responses in the coming days."

Parent Kelly Mann doesn't plan on taking the survey.

"I want the school board to take responsibility for transportation. Isn't that something they're supposed to offer through the Public School Systes? Is there supposed to be an additional burden?" said Mann.

Wake Schools is assuring that administrators are working to recruit more drivers.

A spokesperson says efforts will kick into high gear this summer. The District is offering higher payers and more bonus money.

All drivers are also eligible for up to $3,000 a year in attendance bonuses. Candidates interested in applying can do so on the school's website.

WATCH | WCPSS agreed to pay parent to drive her child to school, now she's having trouble getting money