Rescue group releases 24 turtles off North Carolina coast

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts Tuesday to Fort Fisher to release 24 sea turtles after months of rehabilitation at New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.

With waters off the coast of Massachusetts still pretty chilly, the group traveled to warmer water off the coast of New Hanover County to release the turtles so they can reacclimate.

The group of turtles included 23 endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles and one green sea turtle, who were given names after different types of pasta such as Fusilli, Pastine, Gemelli, and Udon.