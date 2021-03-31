selena

Listen to 911 calls made after Selena was shot in Corpus Christi, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wednesday marks 26 years since Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, just a couple weeks shy of her 24th birthday.

Selena went to a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, to retrieve missing financial records from Saldivar, who was accused by Selena's family of embezzling $30,000 from the young singer's boutiques and fan clubs.

The 911 calls uncovered from the archives reveal the chilling moments of what happened after Saldivar shot Selena in one of the motel rooms.

Selena, bleeding from a .38-caliber bullet wound to the back, sought help in the motel lobby, and according to reports, named Saldivar as her shooter before she went to the hospital, where she died.

"She said Yolanda Saldivar in Room 158," said Ruben Deleon, sales director at the Corpus Christi Days Inn where the shooting occurred March 31, 1995, in an Associated Press article from that year.

Another witness, front desk clerk Shawna Vela, stated in the article that Selena burst into the motel lobby crying.

"She said, 'Lock the door! She'll shoot me again,'" said Vela, whose comments were recorded from her testimony during Saldivar's trial.

Clerk: "We have a woman... ran into the lobby... She's been shot... She's laying on the floor and there's blood."
911 operator: "How old is she?"
Clerk: "She looks about 20."
911 operator: "She's in the lobby right now?"
Clerk: "Yes ma'am, she just passed out."

The trial was held at the Harris County Courthouse in downtown Houston, where it was moved due to extensive publicity about the case.

In the calls, Saldivar's name can also be heard.

(Background voice): "Yolanda? She's the suspect? What's her last name...."
911 operator: "Ok, ma'am. Thank you."

You can listen to the entire call above in the video player.

During Saldivar's trial, motel employees testified that they saw the 23-year-old Grammy winner running and screaming down a corridor with Saldivar in pursuit.

They recalled Saldivar stopping short of the lobby, lowering her gun and returning to room 158.

Saldivar has maintained the shooting was an accident. She was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

She's serving her term in the Mountain View Unit, a maximum-security women's prison in Gatesville, Texas, about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.

The prison houses Texas' female death row and other high-profile inmates, including Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of killing her neighbor Botham Jean after she said she had mistaken his apartment for her own.

Saldivar, 60, will be eligible for parole in 2025, 30 years after Selena's death.

Archive footage: The trial of Yolanda Saldivar
EMBED More News Videos

From court room drawings to celebration in the streets after she was charged, archive footage details the day Yolanda Saldívar was charged with murder in the death of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
911 callmurdercelebrity crimecelebrity deathsselena
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SELENA
Selena to be honored at Grammy Awards
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
America's Anthem Girl to star as young Selena in new series
Texas college course about Selena to be offered this fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
Durham K-9 'recovering well' after shooting; 21-year-old charged
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
13-year-old girl shot while sleeping in Durham
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Husband of road rage shooting victim: My 'world turned upside down'
Show More
2 officers sue Trump for inciting US Capitol riot
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility
What's happened in trial of officer charged in George Floyd's death
Biden's dog Major involved in another biting incident
More TOP STORIES News