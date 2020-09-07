man killed

Loved ones remember Cary man shot, killed while on a walk

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police continue to investigate the town's first homicide of the year.

Officers found Selvaraju Vellingiri, 55, shot dead on the 100 block of Connemara Drive in the Somerset Community just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought maybe it was somebody else, maybe they were giving the wrong information. I couldn't believe that this happened to him because we know him. As soon as I found out, I called one of his friends and he said, 'No you are lying. Don't tell me this.' Because nobody believed this happened to him," said Mohan Vairakkannu, a friend of Vellingiri.

Vairakkannu and Vellingiri had previously served together on the Board of Directors for Tamil Sangam of Carolina, a nonprofit organization that hosts cultural events and fundraisers.

Vairakkannu described his friend as bright, well-read and a doting husband and father.

"He loved his daughter like everybody. He had a lot of dreams (for his daughter)," said Vairakkannu.

Vellingiri left his home to take a walk on Aug. 27, an activity he often did by himself during the week and in a larger group on weekends.

"He didn't fight with anybody, he didn't argue with anybody. So that's why it's very shocking," said Vairakkannu.

On Saturday, Cary police released the 911 call made on Thursday reporting the shooting. The 'concerned citizen' called in to dispatch saying she heard five gunshots go off in the vicinity.

911 caller says she heard 5 shots before 55-year-old man found dead in Cary neighborhood
"I've never heard-- it was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop in a row," the caller said.

The caller even said she saw a person run through their yard shortly after the shots.

A Cary Police Department spokesperson told ABC11 that the investigation is ongoing, and at this time they do not think there is a threat to the public.

"This can happen to anybody, right. It happened in the daylight," said Vairakkannu.

Vellingiri's family held a funeral for him last week, and a candlelight vigil is taking place Monday night at Bond Park Sertoma Amphitheatre until 7:30 PM.

If you have any information on this case, call Cary Police at (919) 469-4012.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countynchomicidevigilman killedwake county newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood
Man found shot dead in Cary neighborhood, police investigating
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Fayetteville intersection
Loving father attacked, killed on Raleigh trail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic
President Trump plans NC campaign visit
Harnett County florist donates flowers to nursing homes during pandemic
2 hurt in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailers
Vandals damage car of Black Lives Matter advocate
How face masks, remote learning can affect eye health
Home a lot more during COVID-19? Make sure your house is safe
Show More
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
NC Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura relief efforts
'Black Labor Day' car parade and caravan supports essential workers
Still no arrests 8 years after Faith Hedgepeth's death
More TOP STORIES News