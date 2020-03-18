North Carolina grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina grocery stores are now offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 60.
HARRIS TEETER
Harris Teeter is designating Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as ExpressLane Senior Day.
The grocery store will designate ExpressLane Online Shopping *pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday until further notice AND will waive the **$4.95 fee & offer $5 delivery for seniors during these times.
ExpressLane Senior Day Promotion Codes
Waive the Fee - SD60
$5 Delivery - SDDEL
PUBLIX
Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 - 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET
Starting on Wednesday, Mar 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.
Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.
In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.
Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
TARGET
Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
