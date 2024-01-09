Wake County schools dismiss 3 hours early due to severe weather threat: First Alert Weather

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

The Wake County School District dismissed classes three-hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School District dismissed classes three hours early Tuesday because of the bad weather expected to roll through the region. All after-school and athletic events are also canceled.

The decision left some parents scrambling to make arrangements.

Grandmother April Howell drove into Raleigh from Clayton to pick up her granddaughter.

"I have to do what i have to do to make sure she gets where she gets," said Howell. "I just wish they canceled school for the day. I thought would be better for a lot of parents that have to get off work or find somebody to pick them up when they could have had that already in place last night."

At Enloe High School, students were able to grab a bagged lunch to-go and then head home after the final bell.

"My schedule's flexible," said Enloe's parent Robert Glenn. "I just take him home, drop him off, and go back to what I got to do."

"I had the day off anyway, but had I been at work - it would have impacted my day a lot because I don't have anybody else who could have come and picked him up," said Enloe parent Monique Mowle.

"I wish they just closed school, that makes more sense. Everybody's not in a position where they're self-employed and can just leave," said parent Belinda Brown.

Download the ABC11 App and get the latest on breaking news and weather alerts

Wake officials say they will be monitoring conditions throughout the evening and early Wednesday morning. They're planning to send updates if there are any other schedule changes.

There will be no make-up day for Tuesday.