'I still love sharks': Shark bite victim defends predators while being wheeled into hospital

AUSTRALIA (WTVD) -- A woman headed to the hospital after being bitten by a shark shouted at news crews, "I still love sharks."The 29-year-old woman was bitten while swimming off Fitzroy Island, which is located just off the northeast shore of Australia."I still love sharks. Sharks are beautiful," the woman yelled while being wheeled into an ambulance.Local reports identified the woman as a shark documentary maker.She reportedly sustained significant leg injuries, but remained in good spirits.