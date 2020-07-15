Pets & Animals

'I still love sharks': Shark bite victim defends predators while being wheeled into hospital

AUSTRALIA (WTVD) -- A woman headed to the hospital after being bitten by a shark shouted at news crews, "I still love sharks."

The 29-year-old woman was bitten while swimming off Fitzroy Island, which is located just off the northeast shore of Australia.

"I still love sharks. Sharks are beautiful," the woman yelled while being wheeled into an ambulance.

WATCH: 'Sharks are still good people,' according to North Carolina shark attack survivor Paige Winter
EMBED More News Videos

North Carolina shark-bite survivor Paige Winter says she's 'popping' through recovery



Local reports identified the woman as a shark documentary maker.

She reportedly sustained significant leg injuries, but remained in good spirits.

SEE ALSO: 'I'm not ready to die,' Teen who survived North Carolina shark attack, describes horrifying ordeal
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssharksshark attack
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy shot in head in Durham
LATEST: N.C. State Fair status up in the air
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in New Jersey
Trump downplays police killings of Black Americans
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Here is Gov. Cooper's plan for reopening NC schools
27-year-old charged in three murders in Wake County
Show More
Man's dismembered body found in luxury condo in NYC
Cumberland County outlines school plans, enrollment options for students
Raleigh man sets world record by doing 5,297 burpees
Gov. Cooper extends Phase 2 'Safer-at-Home' order
5 skills children need to be safe while swimming
More TOP STORIES News