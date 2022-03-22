200-year-old sheep farm in Zebulon will be spared from development

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Commissioners are taking steps to preserve a 200-year-old sheep farm.
Lazy J Ranch in Zebulon is an 86-acre plot of land containing more than 3,500 feet of streams. The land is mostly pasture and Wake Soil and Water Conservation District has certified 99.7% of the soils on the ranch as prime farmland.
On Monday, Wake County voted to use funds from the 2018 Parks, Greenways, Recreation and Open Space bond to help preserve the land.
"Wake County is growing rapidly, and that's why protecting farmland and open space is so very important to this board," Commissioner Vickie Adamson said. "Not only does this decision conserve this special property, but it will help protect wildlife habitat and water quality."
