Third person charged in shooting death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of the son of reality TV's Ronnie Shirley of Lizard Lick Towing fame.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell announced Thursday that Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21 of Smithfield, has been charged with accessory after the fact in the Feb. 17 killing of 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley and the shooting of a 20-year-old female who remains hospitalized.

Hunter is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

On Wednesday, two juveniles were charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

