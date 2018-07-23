CLEARWATER, Florida --Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.
The incident in Clearwater was caught on surveillance camera.
Another man says he had the same argument with the suspected shooter a month ago.
"He flipped out saying he would shoot me. So when I left he called the owner of my company stating he was going to kill me," Rich Kelly told WFTS.
Kelly says the man was upset he parked in a handicapped space.
It's also the same thing that Michael Drejka was upset about Thursday when he was yelling at a woman in the parking lot.
Surveillance video shows Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend his girlfriend and shove Drejka hard to the ground.
Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.
McGlockton died right in front of his 5-year-old son.
Store owner Ali Selous says McGlockton was a frequent customer who was there buying candy for his little boy.
"It's sad to see him die in front of his son...for a parking lot. For a stupid reason! Just to argue just to find someone to argue with," Selous said.
Selous also told WFTS that he had to call police a month ago when Drejka got into a yelling match with Kelly.
The Pinellas County Sheriff is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.