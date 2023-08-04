Man charged in Glenwood Avenue shooting that left woman injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. The victim was shot in the back and taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police said Kevin Lopez, 23, was taken into custody. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharge weapon into occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted obtain property by false pretense, two counts of felony conspiracy, and possession of firearm by felon.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

The shooting happened shortly after another shooting in a Food Lion parking lot about four miles away. Police said Tuesday that the incidents were not related. In that case, a man who was shot died, and the district attorney concluded that he was shot in self-defense and no charges would be filed.

