Amazon, Whole Foods expand grocery delivery service to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Amazon and Whole Foods lovers, rejoice! Prime members in Raleigh can now get groceries sent right to their door.
Subscribers can shop the Whole Foods Market online at www.primenow.com or the Prime Now app for Andriod and iOS devices.
Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other cities using the service include Charlotte, Las Vegas, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Raleigh, Seattle, Tucson and additional neighborhoods in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas/Ft. Worth.