GasBuddy activates fuel tracker ahead of Hurricane Florence

GasBuddy has activated its fuel availability tracker for those in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Need to stock up on gas before Hurricane Florence hits Friday morning? GasBuddy has got you covered!

GasBuddy has activated its fuel availability tracker so residents in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia can find gas more easily.

"When hurricane features are activated for an area, GasBuddy's free app can differentiate stations that have no gasoline, no diesel or no power so that motorists can try other stations," the company said.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.

In the app, motorists can update the fuel status for a specific location.

If drivers are near a station that has no gas, diesel, or power, the station will be highlighted in red.



To access the map, download the app, click "Find Gas," and then click on "Map" in the top, right hand side.

The app can be downloaded for free.

If you see a price hike while you're filling up, be sure to report it.

A price gouging law went into effect after Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Sunday.
