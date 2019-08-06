Save your receipts and other tips for back-to-school shopping

Create a budget



Year-round students are already back in class around the area, but traditional students aren't far behind. When the bell rings, students will be expected to have a variety of school supplies on the first day of class.The Better Business Bureau has tips for saving you and your family money this back-to-school shopping season.They include:Per the BBB, families with children between kindergarten and 12th grade can expect to spend an average of $696.70 -- up from $684.79 last year.For college students, figures rise nearly $300 respectively. In total, the National Retail Federation said back-to-school spending should top $80.7 billion dollars. That's big business!Whether you are the parent of a elementary school or college-aged student, the cost of sending your child back for the start of the academic year can be very expensive," said Mallory Wojciechowski, president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina.Several Wake County parents said it's all about being prepared.Mother of four, Lauren Gilmore, told ABC11 it's all about looking around and knowing your options."It can be overwhelming," Gilmore added. "Talk to the teacher. They have everything on the list and just get a little bit at a time before you can get everything.""Look for store brands," Irena Benzaqun said. "Whatever works for the family."The BBB stressed parents ought to do their homework to ensure their money is being spent somewhere trustworthy.In 2018, the bureau received over 40,000 complaints across the US against online shopping and retail stores.