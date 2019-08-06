better business bureau

Save your receipts and other tips for back-to-school shopping

By
Year-round students are already back in class around the area, but traditional students aren't far behind. When the bell rings, students will be expected to have a variety of school supplies on the first day of class.

The Better Business Bureau has tips for saving you and your family money this back-to-school shopping season.

They include:

  • Create a budget

  • Create a shopping list

  • Research major purchases

  • Don't miss out on sales

  • Shop safely online


  • Buy in bulk

  • Save your receipts


Per the BBB, families with children between kindergarten and 12th grade can expect to spend an average of $696.70 -- up from $684.79 last year.

For college students, figures rise nearly $300 respectively. In total, the National Retail Federation said back-to-school spending should top $80.7 billion dollars. That's big business!

Whether you are the parent of a elementary school or college-aged student, the cost of sending your child back for the start of the academic year can be very expensive," said Mallory Wojciechowski, president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina.
Several Wake County parents said it's all about being prepared.

Mother of four, Lauren Gilmore, told ABC11 it's all about looking around and knowing your options.

"It can be overwhelming," Gilmore added. "Talk to the teacher. They have everything on the list and just get a little bit at a time before you can get everything."

"Look for store brands," Irena Benzaqun said. "Whatever works for the family."

The BBB stressed parents ought to do their homework to ensure their money is being spent somewhere trustworthy.

In 2018, the bureau received over 40,000 complaints across the US against online shopping and retail stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingback to schoolschoolbetter business bureauscamsshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
Don't let these wedding woes ruin your special day
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
Controversial billboard in NC replaced; FBI now involved
Show More
Woman stabbed in neck; injuries are serious, Durham police say
What are red flag gun laws and why are people talking about them?
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Boy creates social media challenge after El Paso shooting
Man recalls soldier opening fire on Fayetteville restaurant 26 years ago
More TOP STORIES News