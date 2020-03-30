Coronavirus

Hundreds of toilet paper rolls spill from tractor-tailer onto NC highway

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While grocery stores struggle to keep toilet paper on shelves during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a truck full of hundreds of rolls lost its load on I-85 in North Carolina.

The precious paper spilled out of a tractor-trailer in Gaston County just before noon Thursday, ABC-affiliate WSOC reported.

The spill did not affect traffic.

It's unclear at this time what caused the spill or to where the truck was headed.

