Hundreds of toilet paper rolls spill from tractor-tailer onto NC highway

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While grocery stores struggle to keep toilet paper on shelves during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a truck full of hundreds of rolls lost its load on I-85 in North Carolina.
The precious paper spilled out of a tractor-trailer in Gaston County just before noon Thursday, ABC-affiliate WSOC reported.
The spill did not affect traffic.
It's unclear at this time what caused the spill or to where the truck was headed.
