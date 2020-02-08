Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.
The recall includes the Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier Item# 200-207, Infantino Flip Front2back Carrier Item# 200-103R and Infantino Up Close Newborn Carrier Item# 200-193A.
If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:
If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.