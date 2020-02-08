Shopping

Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

By
Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

The recall includes the Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier Item# 200-207, Infantino Flip Front2back Carrier Item# 200-103R and Infantino Up Close Newborn Carrier Item# 200-193A.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719


    • If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingproduct recallsamazonbabiesbabyrecalltarget
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
    New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
    18 charged with soliciting prostitution in Durham
    Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
    Rain is gone cleanup from storm damage could take weeks
    NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday
    Crabtree Valley Mall getting a new management company
    Show More
    Family remembers man shot, killed by RPD officer
    Flooding traps residents in Sandhills neighborhoods
    DHA says target in sight for return of more McDougald Terrace residents
    Residents at odds over Chapel Hill's new bike plan
    Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
    More TOP STORIES News